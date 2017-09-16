Kerryman Gets Set For Offaly Job

Kerry’s Stephen Wallace is set to become the new Offaly senior football manager.

According to The Irish Mirror Newspaper during the week there are still some minor details to iron out, but it’s likely that Wallace will be ratified at next month’s full county board meeting.

The Ardfert man has previously managed the Kerry junior side from 2014-16, guiding them to two All-Irelands and three Munster titles, and was in charge of IT Tralee’s Sigerson Cup team earlier this year.