A Kerryman has addressed the UN General Assembly, outlining that direct community engagement is the key to tackling radicalisation.

Assistant Garda Commissioner, Michael O’Sullivan, a Tuosist native, addressed the Assembly in New York last weekend as part of Ireland’s Security Council bid for 2021.

It was the first ever high-level UN meeting on counter-terrorism.





The Assistant Garda Commissioner says the UN recognises that the Irish model of policing is a model of best practice: