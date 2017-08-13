Kerryman 4th At Dublin Horse Show

Now if you were watching the Dublin Horse Show on television yesterday evening you would have seen Tralee’s Anthony O’Regan flying the flag for the Kingdom in the Puissance competition – the big wall!

He was one of many Kerry competitors taking part in Ireland’s only five-star competition across five days at the RDS.

Anthony was riding 9-year-old stallion Velvet Blackjack, known at home as Jacksie, who was very unlucky to have been knocked out in the first round last year.

He bought the horse as a yearling from Tralee-based vet Brian Quilter, who bred him.

The pair were one of 17 brave competitors to take on the wall, which began at 1 metre 90 and climbed quickly to well over 2 metres in the jump-off rounds.

In the end, Anthony tied for a share of fourth place and shortly after he came out of the arena he told Radio Kerry’s Aisling O’Brien he was delighted with the performance http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ANTOOO.mp3

Irish riders Christopher Megahey and Daniel Coyle shared the winners prize after they both cleared the big red wall in the final round at a massive height of 7ft 2 1/2 inches.

And you can hear more from Anthony O’Regan and the RDS Dublin Horse Show with Aisling O’Brien next Thursday from 7pm.