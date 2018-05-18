Kerry firm’s technology chosen to build mega farms in China

A Kerry firm’s technology has been chosen to build mega farms in China.

Dairymaster is a world leader in dairy equipment manufacturing, and operates from its headquarters in Causeway.

Beijing Kingpeng Global Husbandry Technology Co. LTD or KPGH is a high-tech Chinese enterprise specialising in the planning and construction of modern livestock farms and turnkey projects.





They’ve partnered with Dairymaster to provide advanced dairy farm equipment to customers in China.

KPGH’s focus is on turnkey projects with farm sizes ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 cows.