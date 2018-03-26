Kerry Fire Service put out blaze on Banna Beach sand dunes

Members of Kerry Fire Service attended a blaze on the sand dunes at a north Kerry beach yesterday.

One unit of Tralee fire brigade spent around an hour bringing the fire under control on the dunes at Banna Beach.

It’s unclear what started the fire on the environmentally sensitive area.

Kerry Fire Services is asking members of the public never to light fires on sand dunes and to be vigilant around the disposal of flammable items and cigarette butts on beaches and dunes.

As visits to and activity on beaches increases over the coming months, all beach users are asked to respect the county’s beaches and to avoid the lighting of fires at all times.