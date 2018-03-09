Kerry ETB launch Education and Training Strategy

Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB) have launched their Education and Training Strategy for the coming years.

It’ll cover 2018 to 2022 and was launched at Kerry ETB’s Cappanalea Outdoor and Education Training Centre this morning by Minister of State, Brendan Griffin.

The strategy aims to promote a shared vision across all of the ETB’s programmes, centres, colleges, schools and services.

It has identified nine strategic goals including nationally and internationally recognised and quality assured programmes, and innovative education and training responses.