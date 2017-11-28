Kerry ETB apprentices receive prestigious qualifications

Graduating apprentices from Kerry who recently completed their apprenticeship were have been presented with their Advanced Certificate Craft – which is level 6 of the National Framework of Qualifications and is internationally recognised.

Apprentices graduated in a range of crafts including electrical, motor mechanics, agricultural mechanics and carpentry and joinery.

The event was co-hosted by SOLAS, Kerry ETB, Cork ETB and Limerick and Clare ETB.

Paul O’Toole, CEO of SOLAS praised the calibre of the Irish apprenticeship system which is recognised internationally and Colm McEvoy, CEO of the Kerry Education and Training Board congratulated apprentices saying, “This is a real time of opportunity for all the apprentices receiving their qualifications at this ceremony.”

As Ireland’s economy continues to recover and businesses expand, there has been a growing demand for people with vocational skills