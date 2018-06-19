Kerry Airport urges passengers to drink responsibly before flying

Kerry Airport is advising passengers to be responsible if drinking alcohol before flying.

A spokesperson for the Farranfore facility says it has happened in the past that people have been refused boarding due to being unfit to travel.

Airport staff have also had to advise passengers to drink some strong coffee before being allowed on the aircraft to ensure their safety and that of others.





Those who are nervous about flying are asked to advise staff who will do their best to assist them.

The airport is also urging people to be at the boarding gate at the time specified on the boarding cards to make sure they don’t miss their flight.