Kerry woman with history of hip issues told she’ll have an 18-month wait for consultation

A young woman has been told she will have to wait 18 months just to be seen by an orthopaedic consultant.

Niamh McNamara from Lixnaw had a condition called slipped capital femoral epiphysis on one hip, and previously had an operation to relieve pain.

However, the 18-year-old is currently suffering with an issue in the other hip, and has had an X-Ray in recent weeks.

Niamh McNamara, a first-year student in IT Tralee, says the pain is affecting all aspects of her life.

Her mother Patricia adds something has to be done about the length of the waiting times.