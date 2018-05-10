Kerry woman diagnosed with terminal cancer says anger is outweighing her fear of death

A Kerry woman diagnosed with terminal cancer says her anger is outweighing her fear of death.

37-year-old Emma Mhic Mhathúna received a clear result from a smear test in 2013, however, she received a diagnosis of cervical cancer in 2016 following a routine test.

The mother-of-five, who lives in Baile na nGall in West Kerry, was diagnosed with terminal cancer this week.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald spoke in the Dáil yesterday about Ms Mhic Mhathuna, and she criticised the responses of the HSE, the Minister for Health Simon Harris and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

She says Ms Mhic Mhathúna has been told to make provisions for her five children: