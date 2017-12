A Kerry woman has today been presented with a Gold Gaisce Award by President Michael D Higgins.

Evelyn Dore, who is from Tralee, completed a number of tasks including a ten-day silent retreat involving 100 hours of meditation, travelling to India to trek in the Himalayas and being a cub scout leader.

56 young people were presented with President’s awards at Dublin Castle.

Evelyn says the silent retreat was the highlight of her Gaisce journey: