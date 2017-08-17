Ballymacelligott woman aims to highlight sepsis following death of husband

A local woman aims to highlight the life-threatening condition sepsis, following the death of her husband.

37-year-old golf professional Liam Duggan lived in Ballymacelligott with his wife and two young children; he was originally from Co Limerick.

He was diagnosed in March with an extremely rare form of colitis; he died in Cork University Hospital two months later from multiple organ failure due to septic shock due to colitis.

His widow Catherine says they’re still in shock, but she wants to raise awareness of sepsis.

Catherine Duggan’s sister, Elizabeth Fleming, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to support the family.

Catherine says she also wants to set up a golfing scholarship in memory of her late husband Liam who was a PGA golf professional.