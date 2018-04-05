Kerry winners in Munster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards

There were plenty of Kerry winners in the Munster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards which were held the Radisson Blu, Little Island, Cork recently.
The awards covered a wide range of venues and the winners from each of Munster’s six counties were selected from the following categories: Best Casual Dining, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Kids Size Me, Best ‘Free From’, Best World Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Pub of the Year, Best Café, Best Customer Service, Best Gastro Pub, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Newcomer, Best Chef and Best Restaurant.
The Kerry winners are:
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino – O’Neills The Point
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods – Global Village
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese – The Boathouse
Best ‘Free From’ sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free – Bookstop Café
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta – Giovannelli
Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services – Jim McGrath of The Oyster Tavern
Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks – Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills – Nora Murphy’s Pub Brandon Pier
Best Café sponsored by Illy – Maison Gourmet
Best Customer Service – Giovannelli
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes – McMunns Bar
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice – Park Hotel Kenmare
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon – Croí Restaurant
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets – Chad Byrne of Danu at The Brehon
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wines – Mulcahys