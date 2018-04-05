Kerry winners in Munster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards

There were plenty of Kerry winners in the Munster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards which were held the Radisson Blu, Little Island, Cork recently.

The awards covered a wide range of venues and the winners from each of Munster’s six counties were selected from the following categories: Best Casual Dining, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Kids Size Me, Best ‘Free From’, Best World Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Pub of the Year, Best Café, Best Customer Service, Best Gastro Pub, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Newcomer, Best Chef and Best Restaurant.

The Kerry winners are:

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino – O’Neills The Point

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods – Global Village

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese – The Boathouse

Best ‘Free From’ sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free – Bookstop Café

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta – Giovannelli

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services – Jim McGrath of The Oyster Tavern

Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks – Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills – Nora Murphy’s Pub Brandon Pier

Best Café sponsored by Illy – Maison Gourmet

Best Customer Service – Giovannelli

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes – McMunns Bar

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice – Park Hotel Kenmare

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon – Croí Restaurant

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets – Chad Byrne of Danu at The Brehon

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wines – Mulcahys