Kerry Winners At 3 Dog Tracks

Race 2 at Curraheen Park was won by evens favourite Free Commander for Mossie O’Donnell and The Dingle Five syndicate, by 3 and a half lengths in 18-54.

The 7th at Shelbourne Park went to 2/1 shot Nice Mystery, going for Ballyheigue’s Anne O’Connor, by 6 lengths in 28-49.

At Limerick victory in the 2nd went the way of the Liam Dowling trained Chespirito, the 5/2 on favourite winning by 2 lengths in 28-47.

The 2/1 priced Ardfert Carmac took the 9th for Ardfert’s Adrian and Kathleen Clifford by 1 length in 29-26.

First in the 11th was 6/4 on favourite Pennylane Masara, going for Lixnaw’s Niamh and Mary McKenna, by 2 lengths in 28-70.