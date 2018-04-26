Kerry wildlife advocate says we’ve a responsibility to protect our birds from plastic waste

Kerry has some of the most significant bird colonies in the world and it’s our responsibility, as guardians, to protect them from plastic waste and pollution.

That’s according to Kerry bird and wildlife advocate Jill Crosher, responding to a disturbing find made by Seán O’Connor in Rossbeigh where a dead gannet was found washed ashore with plastic lines around its beak and wings.

Jill said there’s a high mortality rate among sea-birds in Kerry who are also ingesting large amounts of plastic into their stomachs.

She told Treasa Murphy on this morning’s Kerry Today – with the largest gannet colony on the Skelligs and the largest storm-petrel colony on the Blaskets – we in Kerry have a responsibility as guardians: