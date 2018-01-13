Kerry well-represented on BT Young Scientist winners’ stage

Kerry was well-represented on the winners’ podium at the BT Young Scientist Awards in Dublin yesterday.

St Brendan’s College Killarney claimed the Best Group Award, while Mercy Mounthawk, C.B.S The Green and Intermediate School Killorglin were also among the winners.

St Brendan’s Killarney students James Knoblauch, Harry Knoblauch and Oran O’Donoghue claimed the runner up award, through their study on group dynamics.

The win was one of four for the Killarney school; they also claimed success for projects relating to National Parks and Wildlife, Behavioural Sciences, and collision prevention.

C.B.S. Tralee was honoured in the Technology category, while Intermediate School Killorglin won a Science for Development Award.

Mercy Mounthawk won three awards, with one being for the development of an anti-microbial smartphone screen protector.