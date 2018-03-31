Kerry walkers urged to keep dogs on leads when in countryside

Kerry dog owners are being urged to keep their animals under control if walking in the countryside this Bank Holiday weekend.

The Irish Farmers’ Association says the weekend is a busy time in rural areas with walkers, many of whom will have dogs.

The group says as the lambing and calving seasons continue there is no place for dogs off leads.

The IFA is reminding dog owners that they can be held responsible for any losses involving dog attacks, adding that farmers have a right to protect their sheep flock.