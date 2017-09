Kerry pub owners want the school year to start in September, as the end of August starts are affecting tourism.

Chair of the Kerry Vintners, Ger Counihan of Bunker’s Bar in Killorglin says they’ve written to Education Minister Richard Bruton about this.

He says the new school year starting in late August is having a detrimental effect on tourism in the county.

He says people aren’t inclined to go on holidays to places like Kerry later in the month due to preparations for the return to school.