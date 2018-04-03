Kerry Victorious In U14 Ladies Final At Southern Area Inter Regional Tournament

Kerry were victorious in the U14 Ladies Final at the Southern Area Inter Regional Tournament.

The Kingdom, coached by Tommy Dom O’Connor and Montse Salvado, edged out Cork 28-27 in the decider.

Kerry had earlier qualified from Group B, which also featured Midlands and Galway, before overcoming North Munster in the last four.

Kerry lost the U14 Boys semi-final, 43-23 to Galway.

The Kerry U17 Girls were also beaten in the last four; 40-25 by Cork.

The Kingdom U17 Boys failed to progress from their group.

