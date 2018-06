Kerry are EirGrid Munster U20 football champions.

In the Final the Kingdom defeated Cork 3-11 to 14 points, the sides having been level at half time at 1-6 to 9 points.

An Eddie Horan goal 11 minutes into the second period had the Kingdom 2 points in front while a Mark Ryan penalty 7 minutes from time gave Kerry a 6 point advantage.





Man of the match was Kerry’s Stefan Okunbor http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Stefan-Okunbor.mp3

Jack O’Connor spoke to Tim Moynihan post match http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Jack-OConnor.mp3