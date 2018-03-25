Kerry V Tyrone Score By Score

Kerry Winners At 3 Dog Tracks
Race 2 at Curraheen Park was won by evens favourite Free Commander for Mossie O’Donnell and The Dingle Five syndicate, by 3 and a...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Football League Games at 2 unless stated Div 1 Dr Crokes V Beaufort John Mitchel's V Dingle Kerins O'Rahilly's V St Mary's Killarney Legion...
Meeting on future of Tralee Court House – March 23rd, 2018
A delegation met with CEO of the Courts Service, Brendan Ryan, to stress--what they believe--is the importance of keeping court services in the centre...
A healthier future for Kerry and Cork? – March 23rd, 2018
A new 4-year plan to change the health and wellbeing of people in Kerry has been launched - the plan covers everything from efforts...
Downgraded status on the cards for University Hospital Kerry? – March 23rd, 2018
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says UHK’s status as Grade III hospital could be at risk if staff positions aren’t filled http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/john_brassil.mp3