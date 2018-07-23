Killarney company fined €100,000 after employee left wheelchair-bound from fall
A Killarney company has been fined €100,000 for safety breaches after an employee was left wheelchair-bound after a fall. John Galvin Developments Limited of 4...
Women affected by complications following mesh procedure urged to contact group
Women in Kerry who are suffered complications as a result of a procedure to treat incontinence are being urged to contact a support group. Mesh...
Charity funds stolen from Castleisland takeaway break in
Gardaí are investigating a break-in in Castleisland which resulted in the theft of money intended for charitable causes. Video footage has been released showing two...
Kerry v Monaghan -Super 8s – Round 2 – July 22nd, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/22_kerry.mp3
Are you worried about someone’s alcohol consumption?
In Business – July 19th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Tracey Donnery of Skillnet Ireland about the Women ReBOOT programme. Paul Ruane, MD of Midpoint Creative spoke about...