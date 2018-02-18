Kerry V Monaghan Score By Score

Kerry Hurlers cruise to victory over Kildare
The Kerry Hurling team have cruised to victory in today's Division 2A clash against Kildare winning on a margin of 1-23 to 0-10. The game...
Scor All-Ireland Glory For Spa
Spa have won back to back titles at the All-Ireland Finals of Scor na Nog. It’s two in a row in the Set Dancing category...
Call from the Dáil – February 16th, 2018
Michael O’Regan joins Jerry on this morning's Kerry Today to discuss the latest happenings in the Oireachtas this week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_call.mp3
Kerry County Council removes posters for pro-life meetings – February 16th, 2018
Chair of Kerry Pro-Life, Cllr John Joe Culloty FF spoke about the removal by the council of posters for pro-life meetings. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_kcc.mp3
Rebutting Frank McDonald’s views on one off houses – February 16th, 2018
David Buttimer, retired economist disagrees with Frank McDonald’s analysis. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_frankmac.mp3