Kerry v Monaghan Games Postponed

Kerry against Monaghan is off in the Allianz Football League.

A 9am inspection found the pitch at Inniskeen to be playable despite a covering of snow and with more showers forecast.

However, the match was postponed at 11 following more snowfall.

It will be refixed tomorrow.

Kerry were due to take on Monaghan at the same venue in the Lidl Ladies National Football League but that too was called off.

Joe spoke to Radio Kerry’s Gary O’Sullivan and John King of the Kerry Supporters Club about the game being called off.