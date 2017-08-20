Kerry V Mayo – Match Report & Reaction

Kerry and Mayo must do it all again next week after a 2-14 apiece draw in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea spoke to Andrew Morrissey after the game, and the Laune Rangers’ man says both teams can be happy with the result.

The big news at the start was that Aidan O Shea went in full back to mark Kieran Donaghy.

A couple of wides for Kerry in the opening 2mins and a nervy start for both sides as got to grips with one another.

Then in the 4th minute, a mistake by the Kerry full back line saw the 1st score of a game a bullet of a goal from Andy Moran–the perfect start for Mayo.

Mayo followed up with a point from Colm Boyle, which saw Mayo lead 1-1 to no score after 5mins.

Kerry’s 1st score came from a Paul Geaney free after 8 minutes, following great work from James O’Donoghue.

Things began to boil over with the game being very physical and a James O’Donoghue got Kerry’s 2nd from a free but Mayo went straight up the field and Andy Moran got Mayo’s 2nd point after some slack defending.

But what a response from Kerry! From the kick out the Kingdom steam rolled forward and some brilliance from Kieran Donaghy put Stephen O Brien through on goal and he scored past Davy Clarke’s goal and brought the sides level.

Kerry took the lead on 14 minutes when Killian Young, named at corner back, took a right-footed shot outside under the Hogan Stand and struck a wonderful score.

Peter Crowley then got involved in the 17th min and gave superb 40-yard pass into James O Donoghue–and he made no mistake to put two between them.

Mayo hit back then in the next attack with a point from Andy Moran.

Mayo once again opened up the Kerry defense after 20 minutes, and Colm Boyle was given far too much room to run at Kerry and he punished with a goal. Mayo 2-3 Kerry 1-4.

Kerry’s response was a wide from Anthony Maher and Mayo’s next attack saw Killian O Connor get another for Mayo.

21 mins on the clock and Jack Savage was introduced by Eamonn Fitzmaurice for Michael Geaney.

Then in the 22nd min Mayo had a chance of a 3rd goal but for a great block by the Kerry full back and Brian Kelly, resulting in a point for Mayo.

Jack Savage had an immediate impact, winning possession and then being fouled which meant Paul Geaney could kick his 2nd of the day to put a goal between them again.

In the 28th minute a long ball into Kieran Donaghy and he, after he ducked and dived, put a super score over and Kerry trailed by 2.

Davy Clarke’s kick out then went straight out over the line and ended up with a free-in after a foul on James O Donoghue. Paul Geaney converted for Kerry, now a point in it.

A high tackle on Stephen o Brien saw Paul Geaney get another free and he made no mistake the sides level again after 33mins.

2nd half

The 1st score in the second half, after 36mins, was Paul Geaney’s minor after some brilliant work by Kieran Donaghy.

In the 38th minute, a long ball in was broken down and saw Andy Moran bring his tally to 1-4 for the afternoon.

Mayo then re took the lead in the 40th minute but Kerry reacted with some nice possessions but Aidan O Shea was solid in the Mayo fullback line to stop the Kingdom attack. The resulting turnover meant Mayo went 2 ahead through Killian O Connor.

Mayo should have had a 3rd goal though Tom Parson but he chose to punch over the bar despite being one-on-one with Brian Kelly.

Kerry’s response was a decent attack but the resulting shot from Paul Geaney went wide off the upright.

However, Kerry turned the ball over and David Moran went straight through on goal and Davy Clarke made a brilliant save only for Kerry captain Johnny Buckley to finish to the net, drawn game. Then on the kick out Stephen O’Brien won the ball and Kerry went back in front. 2-10 to 2-9 after 45mins.

Mayo drew level again a minute later with a free from Killian O Connor.

Mayo’s Andy Moran was in again on goal after a long high ball was sent into the square only for a brilliant saving tackle from Tarbert’s Shane Enright.

In the 52nd Kerry went in front again after a free converted by James O Donoghue. End to end at this point.

Jack Barry then in the 53rd minute should have put 4 between them when he was one on one through the Mayo defense–but a great save from Clarke.

The teams were level again after 54 minutes when Andy Moran pointed again now with 1-5 from play.

Kerry then went in front again with a great effort from Paul Geaney and good work by Jack Savage. 2-12 to 2-11.

Marking was lacking again on both sides in the 57th minute and Andy Parsons ended up with his 2nd point of the day teams level again.

Mayo then went in front in the 60th minute through Cillian O Connor again.

Barry John Keane came off the bench in the 61st minute and had an instant impact, receiving a fine pass from Jack Barry and the Kerins O Rahilly’s man made no mistake and took a fine score. Draw again 2-13 apiece.

Mayo were through again but for a super block from Killian Young in the 64th minute.

68 minutes on the clock and Kerry showed fantastic, patient build up play and Paul Geaney slotted a lovely ball to Paul Murphy who took his score well.

With 5minutes added on and into the 73rd Mayo kicked the equaliser in a thrilling finish.

Bryan Sheehan was introduced and kicked a 50-yard free that just dropped short and referee Maurice Deegan blew the final whistle and, for the 2nd time in as many years, we go again next Saturday.

Full Time

Kerry 2-14 Mayo 2-14