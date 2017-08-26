The latest score from the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-final.
Kerry Ladies Looking Forward To Evening Throw-In
The Kerry ladies take on Dublin this evening in the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final in Thurles. Manager Graham Shine says his players are...
Kerry v Mayo – Live Score Update
The latest score from the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-final. //
Three Finals Decided At Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Last Night
There were three finals in the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night, and here is Murt Murphy with the news. Also, Race 8 at Curraheen...
John Bruton on Brexit, Daniel O’Connell & The North – August 25th, 2017
The former Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader, John Bruton, spoke to Jerry ahead of his address at the Daniel O’Connell Summer School in Cahersiveen. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/KT2.mp3
Remembering Séan O’Callaghan – August 25th, 2017
The Tralee man was one of the most controversial figures of the Troubles. He was hailed as a man who renounced his support for...
Nursing Homes Being Subjected to Unfair Coverage – August 24th, 2017
Catriona O'Connor, owner of Cuil Didin Nursing Home in Tralee, says she believes there’s unfair, bad press against nursing homes which is particularly geared...