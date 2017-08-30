Kerry v Mayo – All – Ireland Semi Final Replay

Live commentary of Kerry v Mayo in the All-Ireland Senior Semi Final Replay
Man charged in connection with Tralee stabbing
A 36 year old man has appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court in connection with a stabbing in Tralee on Monday. Declan...
Agency backing Cork gas project say it’s a better prospect than Shannon LNG
A major new project to bring some €300 million of gas into Cork Harbour could be up and running in three years. That's according to...
Women in Kerry urged to sign petition on pension discrimination
Women in Kerry are being urged to sign a petition calling for pension discrimination to be addressed. Women who had to leave work due to...
Maurice Spillane – Behind Every Great Town
Maurice Spillane who has been ivolved in the GAA for almost 50 year chat's to Deirdre about a Guinnes Advert he was in. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Guinness_Ad_man.mp3
A Poem About Conor McGregor – Noel McAuliffe
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Noel_McAuliffe.mp3 Musician Noel McAuliffe spoke to Deirdre about music and a poem he wrote about Conor McGregor
Missile Crisis
Deirdre spoke to Fr. Tom Looney and Gerard Mannix discussing how the Noth Korean missile is reminiscent to the Cuban Missile crisis. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Missile.mp3