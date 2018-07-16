Kerry v Galway – Super 8s – Round 1 – July 15th, 2018

Crash between Cahersiveen and Waterville
There's been a crash between Cahersiveen and Waterville at the Portmagee junction involving a motorcyle and car. The road isn't closed but there are traffic...
Ambulance response times deteriorate in the South West
Ambulance response times in the South West region have slowed down in the first 4 months of this year. Figures obtained by Social Democrat TD...
People in Kerry urged to continue to conserve water
People throughout Kerry are being urged to continue conserving water despite some recent rainfall. Regional Operations Manager for Irish Water, Margaret Attridge has confirmed that...
Kerry Fall Flat Against Galway – July 16th, 2018
John Fogarty, GAA journalist with the Irish Examiner, analyses yesterday’s Super 8 game with Jerry. Separately, an issue arose regarding the train service from...
Pumps Required for Kerry’s Main Water Supply for First Time in a Decade –...
Regional Operations Manager with Irish Water, Margaret Attridge says people still need to conserve water despite recent rainfall.
Three Men Escape Boat Fire on Dingle Bay – July 15th, 2018
Valentia RNLI Lifeboat, local fishermen Donie Flaherty and Jimmy Flannery as well as Valentia Coast Guard responded to Saturday afternoon’s fire. Michelle Curran with...