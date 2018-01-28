Kerry V Donegal Score By Score

Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Dublin have opened their Division One Football League campaign with a win over Kildare. Brian Fenton and Dean Rock scored the goals...
St Mary’s Castleisland Chasing National Cup Final Glory
St Mary’s Castleisland today contest the NICC Women’s National Cup Final. At midday in Dublin they take on Killester. There’s more Kerry involvement as the day...
An Ghaeltacht Abú – January 26th, 2018
C.L.G. an Ghaeltacht take on Moy Tír na nÓg in the Intermediate All-Ireland Club Semi-Final in Semple Stadium at 2pm this Saturday, after last...
Call from the Dáil – January 26th, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent for The Irish Times, on the latest opinion poll on the abortion question, the lifting of the ban on the...
Sexual abuse & lost innocence: ‘Mary’ tells her story – January 26th, 2018
A 26-year-old man has been jailed for seven and half years for targeting young girls online and coercing them to send him explicit photos...