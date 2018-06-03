Kerry V Clare Munster Senior Football Semi-Final Play By Play

Morning Sports Update
SOCCER The Republic of Ireland left it late to claim a 2-1 win against the USA at the Aviva Stadium last night, as John...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand County U14 Hurling League Division 1 Final Ballyduff 3 - 19 Lixnaw 2 - 8 Division 2 semi-final replay St. Brendan's 1 - 9 Tralee Parnell's...
How to Avoid the Miniscule Menaces – June 1st, 2018
The vast majority of us welcome the hot weather of late but there’s always a downside. Midges have been out in force and apparently,...
Call from the Dáil – June 1st, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, discusses the reaction in Leinster House to last week’s historic referendum result. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/dAil.mp3
Should Tralee’s new Courthouse be Located on the Denny Site? – June 1st, 2018...
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan believes the site that Kerry Group gifted to the people of Tralee four years ago would be an ideal location...