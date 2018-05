Kerry today open their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign.

The Kingdom hurlers are away to Carlow from 2 o’clock.

Colm Bonnar has been speaking to KCLR ahead of the tie http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/prekerrycolmbonnar.mp3

Carlow nationalist journalist Kieran Murphy http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kieran-5.mp3