[KERRY UPDATE]: Hurricane Ophelia

Kerry County Council has implemented its Major Weather Emergency Plan as Kerry braces for the arrival of Hurricane Ophelia.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Red wind warning for Kerry. in effect from 9am tomorrow until 3am on Tuesday.

Tidal surges and swells are expected in coastal areas, especially Dingle and exposed parts of West and South Kerry.

The council will meet with Gardaí, the HSE, Fire and Rescue Services today and sandbags will be deployed

Kerry County Council will provide updates as the day progresses – stay tuned here to Radio Kerry for all the latest weather developments.

+++++++++

In the interest of driver and passenger safety ALL Local Link Kerry Bus Services are cancelled tomorrow Monday with normal Service resuming Tuesday.

Local Link say they hope to be able to reschedule some services – their offices may be contacted at 066 714 7002.

++++++++++

Parents are being reminded Bus Eireann school buses are cancelled in Kerry tomorrow (Mon).

The bus company is implementing it’s status red policy which is devised to keep children safe, particularly during severe weather conditions.

Normal service will resume on Tuesday.

+++++++++

The National Parks and Wildlife Service have asked that people stay away from Killarney National Park as falling trees and flying debris could be extremely hazardous.

++++++++++

Due to the status red weather alert issued by MET Eireann, Kerry Education and Training Boards schools and centres will be closed on Monday October 16th 2017. Further updates will be available from the Kerry ETB Twitter page.

++++++++++

IT Tralee has confirmed it will remain closed tomorrow.

++++++++++

You can track the progression of Hurricane Ophelia [HERE]