Kerry have been crowned U21 B Hurling Champions for the first time.

icklow provided the opposition today for Kerry in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Championship final. Wicklow brought their A game and put up tough opposition to the Kingdom. Kerry held out, maintaining their 4 point lead to win the Richie McElligott Cup. It finished Kerry 2 – 12, Wicklow 2 – 8.