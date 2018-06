GAELIC GAMES

Jack O’Connor’s Under 20s will be the first of four Kerry teams taking to the field this weekend when they play Waterford in the Eirgrid Munster Semi-final.

Austin Stack Park will be the venue tomorrow night with a 7.30 throw-in.





Leona Twiss, PRO with Kerry County Board has the details.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Leona20s.mp3



The Waterford Under 20s Manager, Tom Flynn is expecting a difficult evening in Tralee.