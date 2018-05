Kerry’s Under 17 Soccer Team are through to the second round of the Mark Farren Cup.

They needed extra-time to get past Limerick FC last night.

The final score was Kerry 3 Limerick FC 2.





Liam Collins, David Oba and Jordan Barry scored the Kerry goals.

The Kerry Manager says his team showed great character to find the winning goal after losing a two-goal lead.

Darren Ahern says he proud of their performance.