Kerry U17 Squad Announced

The final squad of 20 players selected to represent the KDL in the Airtricity league is below:

1. Alex O’Connor Killorglin Afc

2. Shane O’Connell Abbeyfeale utd fc

3. Junior Ankomah Tralee Dynamos

4. Leon Shalemba St Brendans Park

5. James Rusk St Brendans Park

6. Patrick Dowling Tralee Dynamos

7. Paddy O’Rourke St Brendans Park

8. Owen Benson Killarney Athletic

9. Liam Collins Abbeyfeale utd fc

10. David Rogers Tralee Dynamos

11. Sebastian Vasiu St Brendans Park

12. Padraig McCannon St Brendans Park

13. JR Tshikato St Brendans Park

14. Jordan Barry St Brendans Park

15. Bojan Nikic Inter Kenmare

16. John Carmody St Brendans Park

17. David Oba St Brendans Park

18. Dylan Murphy Mastergeeha Fc

19. Dylan Quirke Abbeyfeale utd fc

20. Nathan Gleeson Tralee dynamos