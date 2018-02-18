Kerry U17 Squad Announced

The final squad of 20 players selected to represent the KDL in the Airtricity league is below:
1. Alex O’Connor Killorglin Afc
2. Shane O’Connell Abbeyfeale utd fc
3. Junior Ankomah Tralee Dynamos
4. Leon Shalemba St Brendans Park
5. James Rusk St Brendans Park
6. Patrick Dowling Tralee Dynamos
7. Paddy O’Rourke St Brendans Park
8. Owen Benson Killarney Athletic
9. Liam Collins Abbeyfeale utd fc
10. David Rogers Tralee Dynamos
11. Sebastian Vasiu St Brendans Park
12. Padraig McCannon St Brendans Park
13. JR Tshikato St Brendans Park
14. Jordan Barry St Brendans Park
15. Bojan Nikic Inter Kenmare
16. John Carmody St Brendans Park
17. David Oba St Brendans Park
18. Dylan Murphy Mastergeeha Fc
19. Dylan Quirke Abbeyfeale utd fc
20. Nathan Gleeson Tralee dynamos