Kerry U17 League Of Ireland Fixtures Revealed

Kerry will open their SSE Airtricity U17 League campaign away to Cabinteely.

The Southern Elite Division begins on Sunday March 18th.

The Kingdom will be home to UCD one week later.

The season runs through to September 30th, with Kerry playing 10 teams home and away.

Kerry fixtures:

MARCH

18th-away to Cabinteely

25th-home to UCD

APRIL

8th-away to Limerick

15th-home to Cork

22nd-home to Wexford

29th-away to Waterford

MAY

6th-home to Bray

13th-away to Shamrock Rovers

20th-home to Galway

JULY

1st-away to Cobh

8th-away to Wexford

15th-home to Cabinteely

22nd-away to UCD

29th-home to Limerick

AUGUST

12th-away to Cork

19th-home to Waterford

26th-away to Bray

SEPTEMBER

2nd-home to Shamrock Rovers

16th-away to Galway

30th-home to Cobh