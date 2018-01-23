Kerry U17 League Of Ireland Fixtures Revealed

Kerry will open their SSE Airtricity U17 League campaign away to Cabinteely.
The Southern Elite Division begins on Sunday March 18th.
The Kingdom will be home to UCD one week later.
The season runs through to September 30th, with Kerry playing 10 teams home and away.
Kerry fixtures:
MARCH
18th-away to Cabinteely
25th-home to UCD
APRIL
8th-away to Limerick
15th-home to Cork
22nd-home to Wexford
29th-away to Waterford
MAY
6th-home to Bray
13th-away to Shamrock Rovers
20th-home to Galway
JULY
1st-away to Cobh
8th-away to Wexford
15th-home to Cabinteely
22nd-away to UCD
29th-home to Limerick
AUGUST
12th-away to Cork
19th-home to Waterford
26th-away to Bray
SEPTEMBER
2nd-home to Shamrock Rovers
16th-away to Galway
30th-home to Cobh