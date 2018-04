Kerry play today in both the SSE Airtricity U15 & U17 Leagues.

The Kingdom are at Galway in the 15s from 3 o’clock.

Joint manager Danny Diggins says the team has no injury concerns http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DiggU15s.mp3



At 2 the Kerry 17s are away to Limerick.