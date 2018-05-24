Kerry TUI members to hold lunchtime protests

Teachers will be protesting outside secondary schools and further education centres in Kerry today over what they claim is pay discrimination.

The members of the Kerry branch of the Teachers Union of Ireland will hold lunchtime pickets at Kerry ETB post-primary schools, Further Education and Training Centres, and colleges of further education.

The aim of the protests is to highlight pay inequality; teachers and lecturers who entered the system since 2011 are on a lower rate of pay than their colleagues.

The TUI says this has led to a crisis in the recruitment and retention of teachers and lecturers, and has impaired the quality of service to students.