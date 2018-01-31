Kerry TUI Chair says pay inequality impacting on teacher recruitment

Pay inequality in teaching is impacting on recruitment.

That’s according to the Chair of the Kerry branch of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland who was speaking ahead of a nationwide protest to highlight the issue tomorrow.

The union says teachers hired since 2011 are paid at a lower rate than their colleagues and despite pay increases the gap still exists.

This is impacting on morale, causing recruitment problems and leading to a decline in applications for post-primary teacher training.

TUI Kerry Branch Chairperson Joe Brennan says students will not be affected by tomorrow’s lunchtime protest: