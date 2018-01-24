Kerry has swept the boards at the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards, with winners announced in Killarney, Dingle, Tralee and Kenmare.

Dingle’s Castlewood House has been named third best bargain hotel in the world, best romance hotel in Ireland, best bargain hotel and best small hotel in Ireland.

The Killarney Park Hotel has been named best hotel in Ireland, best service hotel and best luxury hotel in Ireland.

Tralee’s four-star Ballygarry House Hotel & Spa was also named fifth best hotel in the country.

Multiple TripAdvisor Awards were bestowed on the county’s top establishments across a number of categories.

Loch Lein Hotel Fossa; The Europe Hotel and Resort; The Ross, Killarney; The Dunloe, Beaufort; the International Hotel all feature strongly.

Aghadoe’s Killeen House & Rozzers’ Restaurant, Burke’s Mulbur House, Larkinley Lodge and Friar’s Glen, Killarney received top ten rankings.

In Dingle Greenmount House, Heaton’s Guesthouse, Pax Guesthouse and Coill an Róis also made the top ten in a number of categories.

Kenmare’s Brook Lane featured in the top ten small hotels in Ireland while The Ashe, Tralee was named in the top ten bargain hotels in Ireland.

The family-owned Killarney Park Hotel credits it’s success to the ‘personal touch’.

Niamh O’Shea is manager of the Killarney Park Hotel:

CHECK OUT THE FULL AWARDS [HERE]:

Top 25 Hotels in Ireland

1 – Killarney Park Hotel

5 – Ballygarry House Hotel & Spa, Tralee

Top 25 Small Hotels in Ireland

2 – Castlewood House, Dingle

3 – Greenmount House, Dingle

4 – Loch Lein Country House, Fossa

5 – Heaton’s Guesthouse, Dingle

9 – Brook Lane Hotel, Kenmare

10 – The Ross, Killarney

Top 25 Luxury Hotels

1 – Killarney Park Hotel

9 – The Europe Hotel & Resort

10 – The Dunloe, Beaufort

Top 10 Value for Money

2 – International Hotel Killarney

Top 25 Hotels for Servc=ice

1 – The Killarney Park Hotel

2 – Castlewood House, Dingle

3 – Greenmount House, Dingle

6 – Loch Lein Country House, Fossa

7 – KilLeen House Hotel & Rozzers Restaurant, Aghadoe

9 – Heaton’s Guesthouse, Dingle

Top 24 B&Bs and Inns

3 – Burke’s Mulbur House, Killarney

4 – Pax Guesthouse, Dingle

5 – Larkinley Lodge, Killarney

6 – Friar’s Glen, Killarney

9 – Coill an Rois, Dingle

Top 25 Hotels for Romance

1 – Castlewood House, Dingle

2 – Heaton’s Guesthouse, Dingle

3 – Greenmount House, Dingle

6 – Loch Lein Country House, Fossa

8 – The Ross, Killarney

Top 25 Hotels for Families

5 – The Dunloe, Beaufort

Top Bargain Hotel in Ireland

1 – Castlewood House, Dingle

2 – Heaton’s Guesthouse, Dingle

3 – The Ashe Hotel, Tralee