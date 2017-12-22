Kerry Trio In Ireland 6 Nations Squad

Kerry’s Ciara Griffin, Ciara O’Connor and Louise Galvin have all been named in the Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

Niamh Briggs returns to the panel, having missed the World Cup in the summer due to an Achilles injury.

New coach Adam Griggs has named nine uncapped players.

Leinster centre Michelle Claffey and Connacht forwards Laura Feely and Edel McMahon are among those aiming for their Test debut.

Sophie Spence has announced her international retirement after not being picked for the Six Nations.