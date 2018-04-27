Kerry towns and villages set to benefit from €15 million rural regeneration scheme

Communities across Kerry could be set to benefit from €15 million-euro in funding under the 2018 Rural Towns and Villages Scheme.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring today announced €15 million-euro in funding to be allocated over the next 15 months.

Up to 200 towns and villages will benefit from the scheme, made available through Local Authorities to support rural regeneration.

The scheme is specifically targeted at rural towns and villages with populations of less than 10,000 – Kerry County Council will be required to advertise for expressions of interest in the scheme.

Kerry Senator Paul Coghlan is encouraging towns and villages in Kerry to work with Kerry County Council in preparing innovative and well thought-out projects.