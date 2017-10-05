Kerry tourist attraction included in new Fáilte Ireland food innovation programme

A Kerry tourist attraction is included in a new Fáilte Ireland food innovation programme.

Taste of Place aims to improve and enhance the food and drink on offer at Ireland’s visitor attractions.

Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre is included in the programme; the café there is to re-open in the coming weeks.

Other attractions taking part are Westport House, Bunratty Castle, and Kylemore Abbey in Galway.

Taste of Place aims to support catering teams in delivering authentic and quality food and drink, by introducing options that reflect the local culinary traditions, and sourcing local ingredients.