Kerry tourism operators attended the recent launch of Tourism Ireland’s marketing plans for 2018.

The agency launched details of its plans to promote the island of Ireland overseas.

2017 is set to be another record year for Irish tourism; by year end, 10.65 million people will have visited the island, spending €5.78 billion.

For 2018, Tourism Ireland aims to build on that – growing overseas tourism revenue to €6 billion, and visitor numbers to 10.8 million (+2%).