Kerry Together for Yes says referendum result gives elected representatives mandate to support legislation

Kerry Together for Yes says that yesterday’s referendum result has given our county’s elected representatives a mandate to support the proposed legislation.

Kerry voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment yesterday with 58.3% voting in favour of Yes and 41.7% No.

The group says that the people of Kerry are compassionate and they understand there is no one size fits all approach for women and their families.





Paula Dennan, from Kerry Together for Yes says yesterday’s referendum result is a vote for care, compassion and change for pregnant people in Ireland.