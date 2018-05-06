Kerry Together for Yes say that people should vote in accordance with their conscience in upcoming referendum

Kerry Together for Yes say that people should vote in accordance with their conscience in the upcoming Eight Amendment referendum.

Paul Bowler from the pro-choice group in response to the Bishop of Kerry’s pastoral message said that the Bishop was entitled to his opinion but that Irish citizens both catholic and non-Catholic must be guided by their own sense of right and wrong.

Bishop Ray Browne said in his pastoral message that Christian conviction is that the unborn child has a right to life, and that it is wrong to terminate human life.

Paul Bowler says that people should vote according to their conscience: