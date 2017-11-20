All Kerry Tie In Round 3 Of FAI Youth Cup

There will be an all Kerry tie in Round 3 of the FAI Youth Cup.
The Last 32 will see Listowel Celtic home to Killarney Celtic or St Brendans Park.
FAI Youth Cup 3rd Round (Last 32)
Listowel Celtic (Kerry) v Killarney Celtic or St Brendans Park (Kerry) .
Pike Rovers (Limerick) v Avenue United (Clare) .
Parkville United v Newmarket Celtic (Clare) .
Piltown FC v College Corinthians AFC (Cork) .
Freebooters FC (Kilkenny) v Mallow United (Cork) .
Conn Rangers (Mayo) v Fairview Rangers (Limerick) .
Kilfrush Crusaders v Douglas Hall (Cork) .
Drogheda Town v Carrigaline United .
Tramore AFC (Waterford) v Manulla .
Athenry FC v Strand Celtic .
Shelbourne Youth Academy/Beechwood FC v Carrigtwohill United .
Newport Town v Maree Oranmore (Galway) .
St Kevins Boys v Dungarvan United .
Aisling Annacotty (Limerick) v Claremorris AFC/Salthill Devon .
Ballisodare United v Ballymackey FC .
Edenderry Town v Cahir Park .
3rd Round to be played on or before 2nd December.