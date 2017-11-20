All Kerry Tie In Round 3 Of FAI Youth Cup

There will be an all Kerry tie in Round 3 of the FAI Youth Cup.

The Last 32 will see Listowel Celtic home to Killarney Celtic or St Brendans Park.

FAI Youth Cup 3rd Round (Last 32)

Listowel Celtic (Kerry) v Killarney Celtic or St Brendans Park (Kerry) .

Pike Rovers (Limerick) v Avenue United (Clare) .

Parkville United v Newmarket Celtic (Clare) .

Piltown FC v College Corinthians AFC (Cork) .

Freebooters FC (Kilkenny) v Mallow United (Cork) .

Conn Rangers (Mayo) v Fairview Rangers (Limerick) .

Kilfrush Crusaders v Douglas Hall (Cork) .

Drogheda Town v Carrigaline United .

Tramore AFC (Waterford) v Manulla .

Athenry FC v Strand Celtic .

Shelbourne Youth Academy/Beechwood FC v Carrigtwohill United .

Newport Town v Maree Oranmore (Galway) .

St Kevins Boys v Dungarvan United .

Aisling Annacotty (Limerick) v Claremorris AFC/Salthill Devon .

Ballisodare United v Ballymackey FC .

Edenderry Town v Cahir Park .

3rd Round to be played on or before 2nd December.