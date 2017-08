Kerry has the third highest residential property vacancy rate in the country.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office in today’s Irish Examiner, 8,527 houses are unoccupied in Kerry.

There are 8,056 empty holiday homes and 1,164 vacant flats.

That gives a vacancy rate of 24% well above the national average of 12%.

Leitrim has the highest vacancy rate of 29% and at 3.6% Dublin South has the lowest rate.