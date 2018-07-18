Kerry has third highest prevalance of dementia of rural counties in the country

Kerry has the third highest prevalence of dementia of rural counties in the country.

That’s according to the Centre for Economic and Social Research on Dementia at NUI Galway.

Research estimates that approximately 9% of those aged over 65 in Kerry have some form of dementia.





The Centre for Economic and Social Research on Dementia at NUI Galway are leading the first ever study in Ireland looking at supports and services available for people with dementia and their families following a recent diagnosis.

The study aims to recruit informal carers from Kerry, who are providing regular care and support to a loved one diagnosed with dementia in 2017 or 2018.

There are an estimated 2,160 people with dementia living in Kerry and it is not known how many of these have a diagnosis or at what stage they receive diagnosis.

Dr. Patricia Carney is a Health Economist at the Centre for Economic and Social Research at NUI Galway.